Leonardo CEO says Rheinmetall hasn't made any offer for OTO Melara unit

ROME, April 12 (Reuters) - Germany's Rheinmetall RHMG.DE hasn't made a bid to buy a stake in Leonardo's LDOF.MI OTO Melara Unit, the Chief Executive of the Italian state-controlled defence group said on Tuesday.

"Rheinmetall has never formalised any type of offer," Alessandro Profumo told reporters at the Foreign Press Association in Rome.

In March Rheinmetall's CEO Armin Papperger told Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore that the German group would be prepared to make a financial investment in OTO Melara, buying a stake in the unit which produces naval and terrestrial cannons.

