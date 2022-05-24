Leonardo CEO says merger with Fincantieri would be "wrong use of time" - paper

MILAN, May 24 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Italy's Leonardo LDOF.MI does not see any synergies between the state-controlled defence group and shipbuilder Fincantieri FCT.MI, adding a potential merger between the two companies would be a "wrong use of time".

In an interview with Italian daily la Repubblica published on Tuesday, Alessandro Profumo added the decision to keep or sell Leonardo's unit OTO Melara did not "depend only on us" and required a "wider reflection at country-level".

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.