Companies
FCT

Leonardo CEO says merger with Fincantieri would be "wrong use of time" - paper

Contributor
Cristina Carlevaro Reuters
Published

The chief executive of Italy's Leonardo does not see any synergies between the state-controlled defence group and shipbuilder Fincantieri, adding a potential merger between the two companies would be a "wrong use of time".

MILAN, May 24 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Italy's Leonardo LDOF.MI does not see any synergies between the state-controlled defence group and shipbuilder Fincantieri FCT.MI, adding a potential merger between the two companies would be a "wrong use of time".

In an interview with Italian daily la Repubblica published on Tuesday, Alessandro Profumo added the decision to keep or sell Leonardo's unit OTO Melara did not "depend only on us" and required a "wider reflection at country-level".

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCT

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular