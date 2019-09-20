Companies

Leonardo CEO pours cold water on Renzi's idea of tie-up with Fincantieri

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REMO CASILLI

The chief executive of Italian defence group Leonardo on Friday dismissed the idea of a potential tie-up with shipbuilder Fincantieri recently floated by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

MILAN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Italian defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI on Friday dismissed the idea of a potential tie-up with shipbuilder Fincantieri FCT.MI recently floated by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

The two groups are both controlled by Italy's Treasury and cooperate in the military shipbuilding sector.

According to Renzi, who has no ministerial role in the government but whose political movement holds the balance of power in the ruling coalition, a merger would create a national champion and increase Rome's ability to invest in the defence and space sectors.

Attending a public event, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo said further diversifying the company's business could be counter-productive.

"In some cases putting together many businesses could become a limit," Profumo told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Profumo added that some critics already saw Leonardo's operations as too far-ranging. The group's business areas currently include helicopters, aircrafts, aerostructures, electronics, cyber security and space.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular