Leonardo and Atlantia's AdR team up on cyber security for airports

Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo and Atlantia's Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) unit have signed a partnership to develop joint cyber security, surveillance and communications projects for AdR's airport assets.

AdR runs Rome's Ciampino and Fiumicino airports and is developing a flying taxi service with Germany's Volocopter, expected to start in 2024.

