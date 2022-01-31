Leonardo and Atlantia's AdR team up on cyber security for airports

MILAN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI and Atlantia's ATL.MI Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) unit have signed a partnership to develop joint cyber security, surveillance and communications projects for AdR's airport assets.

AdR runs Rome's Ciampino and Fiumicino airports and is developing a flying taxi service with Germany's Volocopter, expected to start in 2024.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.