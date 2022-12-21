Companies

Leonardo agrees early retirement, new hirings deal with Italian unions

Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

December 21, 2022 — 12:27 pm EST

Written by Alvise Armellini for Reuters ->

ROME, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Defence and aerospace group Leonardo LDOF.MI said on Wednesday it had struck a deal with Italian trade unions for the early retirement of 400 of its staff during 2023-2024, to be offset by around 600 new hirings over the same period.

The early retirement option will be made available, on a voluntary basis, to employees who qualify for retirement by no later than Nov. 30, 2028, the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, hirings "will bring new talents aboard the Leonardo community to help face the challenges of digitisation and development of distinctive technologies and production processes," Antonio Liotti, Leonardo's Chief People & Organisation Officer, said.

At the end of last year, Leonardo had around 31,600 employees in Italy, accounting for just under two-thirds of its global workforce, according to company data.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by David Evans)

((alvise.armellini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.