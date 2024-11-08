Leocor Gold Raises $1M for Exploration Expansion

Leocor Gold (TSE:LECR) has released an update.

Leocor Gold Inc. has successfully closed a private placement, raising $1 million to further exploration and development of its gold and copper projects in Newfoundland. This strategic move underscores the company’s focus on expanding its resource portfolio in the Baie Verte Mining District and Western Exploits region.

