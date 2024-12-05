News & Insights

Leocor Gold Plans Q1 Drill Campaign in Newfoundland

December 05, 2024 — 11:01 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Leocor Gold (TSE:LECR) has released an update.

Leocor Gold Inc. is gearing up for its Q1 drill campaign at the Baie Verte project in Newfoundland, focusing on gold-copper exploration. The geological team has confirmed logistics for the drill sites, with drilling anticipated to commence in early January, pending permit approval. This campaign reflects Leocor’s commitment to advancing their promising mineral projects in Eastern Canada.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

