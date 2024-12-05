Leocor Gold Plans Q1 Drill Campaign in Newfoundland

Leocor Gold (TSE:LECR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Leocor Gold Inc. is gearing up for its Q1 drill campaign at the Baie Verte project in Newfoundland, focusing on gold-copper exploration. The geological team has confirmed logistics for the drill sites, with drilling anticipated to commence in early January, pending permit approval. This campaign reflects Leocor’s commitment to advancing their promising mineral projects in Eastern Canada.

For further insights into TSE:LECR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.