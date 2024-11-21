Leocor Gold Advances Drilling Projects in Newfoundland

Leocor Gold (TSE:LECR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Leocor Gold Inc. is advancing its drilling projects in Newfoundland with a 5,000-meter drill program at the Copper Creek and Dorset Gold Projects. Rally Drill Services has been selected to provide the necessary equipment, and the company aims to finalize drilling timelines soon. This exploration effort targets copper at Copper Creek and high-grade gold zones at Dorset.
For further insights into TSE:LECR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.