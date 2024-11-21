Leocor Gold Advances Drilling Projects in Newfoundland

Leocor Gold (TSE:LECR) has released an update.

Leocor Gold Inc. is advancing its drilling projects in Newfoundland with a 5,000-meter drill program at the Copper Creek and Dorset Gold Projects. Rally Drill Services has been selected to provide the necessary equipment, and the company aims to finalize drilling timelines soon. This exploration effort targets copper at Copper Creek and high-grade gold zones at Dorset.

