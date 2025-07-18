Leoch International Projects Sharp Profit Decline Despite Revenue Growth For H1 Of 2025

(RTTNews) - Leoch International Technology Limited (0LT.F) announced that, for the six months ended 30 June 2025, it expects a year-on-year revenue increase of approximately 10% to 20%. However, profit attributable to the owners of the parent is projected to decline by around 60% to 80% compared to the same period in 2024.

The decrease in profit is primarily attributed to two main factors. First, in the second quarter of 2025, additional import tariffs imposed by the U.S. government on goods from various countries led to a substantial rise in costs for certain products, which had already been taxed and delivered by the Group. However, the selling prices of these impacted products will remain unchanged until the end of 2025, in line with the Group's marketing strategy, thereby affecting profitability. Second, due to challenges in the supply chain and slower-than-expected construction progress, the commencement of production at the Group's new factory in Mexico has been postponed from the originally scheduled second quarter to the fourth quarter of 2025.

