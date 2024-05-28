Leoch International Appoints New Company Secretary

Leoch International Technology Limited (HK:0842) has released an update.

Leoch International Technology Limited has announced the retirement of Mr. Chow Kam Keung as the company secretary and his replacement by Ms. Lin Jianan, effective from May 28, 2024. Ms. Lin brings a decade of experience in corporate governance to her new role, previously holding positions in other public companies listed in Hong Kong. The company has expressed its gratitude to Mr. Chow for his valuable contributions during his tenure.

For further insights into HK:0842 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.