News & Insights

Stocks

Leoch International Appoints New Company Secretary

May 28, 2024 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Leoch International Technology Limited (HK:0842) has released an update.

Leoch International Technology Limited has announced the retirement of Mr. Chow Kam Keung as the company secretary and his replacement by Ms. Lin Jianan, effective from May 28, 2024. Ms. Lin brings a decade of experience in corporate governance to her new role, previously holding positions in other public companies listed in Hong Kong. The company has expressed its gratitude to Mr. Chow for his valuable contributions during his tenure.

For further insights into HK:0842 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.