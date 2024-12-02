Leoch International Announces New Battery Sales Agreements

Leoch International Technology Limited (HK:0842) has released an update.

Leoch International Technology Limited has announced new agreements with Dr. Dong’s associates for the sale of battery products and the purchase of related components. These transactions are significant, exceeding 5% of relevant financial ratios and HK$10 million annually, requiring shareholder approval under Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules. The agreements, set for three years starting January 2025, aim to continue the ongoing business relationship with revised financial terms.

