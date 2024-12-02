News & Insights

Stocks

Leoch International Announces New Battery Sales Agreements

December 02, 2024 — 08:44 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Leoch International Technology Limited (HK:0842) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Leoch International Technology Limited has announced new agreements with Dr. Dong’s associates for the sale of battery products and the purchase of related components. These transactions are significant, exceeding 5% of relevant financial ratios and HK$10 million annually, requiring shareholder approval under Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules. The agreements, set for three years starting January 2025, aim to continue the ongoing business relationship with revised financial terms.

For further insights into HK:0842 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.