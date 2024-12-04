Leo Lithium Restructures Board Amid Strategic Shift

Leo Lithium Ltd. (AU:LLL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Leo Lithium Limited is restructuring its board following the sale of its share in the Goulamina Lithium Project, reducing the number of directors to four and appointing Simon Hay as the part-time Executive Chairman. The changes aim to streamline corporate costs and focus on identifying new growth opportunities. Mr. Hay’s role will see him lead the company in its next strategic phase while returning proceeds from the sale to shareholders.

For further insights into AU:LLL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.