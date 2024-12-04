News & Insights

Leo Lithium Releases 2024 Interim Financial Report

December 04, 2024 — 08:58 pm EST

Leo Lithium Ltd. (AU:LLL) has released an update.

Leo Lithium Limited, listed on the Australian Stock Exchange under the code LLL, has released its interim financial report for the half-year ending June 30, 2024. The company, led by CEO Simon Hay and a team of experienced directors, continues to operate from its headquarters in West Perth, Australia. Investors can access further details through their share registry at Computershare Investor Services.

