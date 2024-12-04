Leo Lithium Announces Shareholder Payout Plans

Leo Lithium Ltd. (AU:LLL) has released an update.
Leo Lithium Ltd. has announced plans to distribute proceeds from the sale of its 40% stake in Mali Lithium BV, including a capital return and an unfranked dividend totaling A$0.172 per share, pending shareholder approval. The distribution is expected to occur in January 2025, with a shareholder meeting scheduled to finalize the details. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage capital effectively following the completion of a significant transaction.
