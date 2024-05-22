News & Insights

Leo Lithium Advances Goulamina Stake Sale

May 22, 2024 — 10:58 pm EDT

Leo Lithium Ltd. (AU:LLL) has released an update.

Leo Lithium Ltd. has finalized the sale of its 5% stake in the Goulamina project to Ganfeng, receiving the remaining US$5 million consideration. The company has also received a US$10.5 million non-refundable deposit from Ganfeng for the sale of its remaining 40% interest, which is part of a total US$342.7 million deal set to complete in stages. Leo Lithium plans to prioritize shareholder returns, committing to distribute the entire net after-tax proceeds from the initial transaction payment.

