Leo Lithium Advances Goulamina Project with Ganfeng Funding

Leo Lithium Ltd. has secured a significant boost with Ganfeng commencing sole funding of the Goulamina Lithium Project via a $150 million prepayment agreement, ensuring the project is on track for Q3 2024 production. The transition of project management to Ganfeng is underway, with Leo Lithium providing contractor services until November 2024. Additionally, an extension has been granted to hold Leo Lithium’s Annual General Meeting by August 2, 2024.

