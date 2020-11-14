Leo Blackford Is The Lead Independent Director of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) And They Just Picked Up 16% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) should definitely note that the Lead Independent Director, Leo Blackford, recently paid US$31.01 per share to buy US$155k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 16%.

Central Securities Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Vice President Andrew O'Neill made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$176k worth of shares at a price of US$33.15 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$29.30. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Central Securities insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$28.17. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

AMEX:CET Insider Trading Volume November 14th 2020

Does Central Securities Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Central Securities insiders own 12% of the company, worth about US$88m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Central Securities Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Central Securities we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Central Securities. For example - Central Securities has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

