Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (LNZNF) Price Target Decreased by 12.14% to 33.80

The average one-year price target for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:LNZNF) has been revised to $33.80 / share. This is a decrease of 12.14% from the prior estimate of $38.47 dated June 11, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.91 to a high of $42.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.11% from the latest reported closing price of $36.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNZNF is 0.08%, an increase of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.08% to 1,859K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 521K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares , representing an increase of 13.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNZNF by 2.53% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 270K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares , representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNZNF by 18.32% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 172K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 135K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNZNF by 14.88% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 88K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares , representing a decrease of 5.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNZNF by 22.86% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.