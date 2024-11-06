News & Insights

Lenz Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (38c), consensus (46c)

November 06, 2024 — 07:06 am EST

“The third quarter and recent period has continued to be a time of tremendous execution and focus on our primary objective, which is to advance LNZ100 towards approval in the United States and a commercial launch as early as the fourth quarter of 2025,” said Eef Schimmelpennink, President and Chief Executive Officer of LENZ Therapeutics (LENZ). “In addition, we believe the recently announced data from the Phase 3 clinical study in China is extremely important, further enhancing the potential for LNZ100 to become a global therapy for the treatment of presbyopia. With an estimated 128 million people in the United States and 400 million people in China with presbyopia, we look forward to the prospect of unlocking significant access to LNZ100 worldwide and further generating shareholder value through that effort.”

Read More on LENZ:

