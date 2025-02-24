LENZ Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2025

LENZ Therapeutics announces participation in investor conferences to discuss its aceclidine-based eye drop for presbyopia.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focusing on an aceclidine-based eye drop for improving near vision in people with presbyopia, has announced its upcoming participation in several investor conferences. Management will present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on March 3, 2025, and will also engage in one-on-one meetings through March 5. Additionally, they will take part in a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on March 11. The company’s product candidate, LNZ100, is currently under FDA review with a target action date of August 8, 2025, after completing a Phase 3 study. LENZ is dedicated to offering a comprehensive solution for those affected by presbyopia, a condition impacting millions globally.

LENZ Therapeutics is focusing on the development of the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop for improving near vision in presbyopia, potentially filling a significant market need.

The company is actively engaging with investors by participating in multiple healthcare conferences, enhancing visibility and interest in its upcoming product.

The FDA has set a target action date of August 8, 2025, for the company’s product candidate LNZ100, indicating progress towards potential market approval.

LENZ Therapeutics’ product candidate addresses a widespread condition affecting approximately 1.8 billion people globally, highlighting the potential market size and opportunity for the company.

The company is still in a pre-commercial stage, which may raise concerns about its ability to successfully bring its product to market and generate revenue.

The FDA's target action date for LNZ100 is more than six months away (August 8, 2025), indicating that the company's product is still uncertain and pending regulatory approval.

The reliance on a single product (LNZ100) may pose a significant risk to the company's financial stability and market position if the product fails to gain approval or market traction.

What is LENZ Therapeutics focusing on?

LENZ Therapeutics is developing an aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in people with presbyopia.

When will LENZ participate in investor conferences?

LENZ management will participate in the TD Cowen Conference on March 3-5, 2025, and the Leerink Partners Conference on March 11, 2025.

How can I access the investor conference webcast?

A live audio webcast of the TD Cowen presentation can be accessed on the LENZ Therapeutics website in the Investors & Media section.

What is LNZ100 and its significance?

LNZ100 is a preservative-free eye drop intended to treat presbyopia, impacting approximately 1.8 billion people worldwide.

What is the PDUFA action date for LNZ100?

The FDA has set a PDUFA target action date of August 8, 2025, for LNZ100.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ or “LENZ” or the “Company”), a pre-commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in people with presbyopia, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:







TD Cowen 45







th







Annual Health Care Conference (Boston, MA)







Management is scheduled to provide a corporate presentation at Monday, March 3



rd



, 2025 at 9:50am ET, and will participate in one-on-one meetings from Monday, March 3



rd



through Wednesday, March 5



th



, 2025.







Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL)







Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 11



th



at 2:20pm ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings.





A live audio webcast of the TD Cowen 45



th



Annual Health Care Conference presentation can be accessed



here



and on the LENZ Therapeutics website at



www.LENZ-tx.com



in the Investors & Media section. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 12 months following the event.







About LENZ Therapeutics







LENZ Therapeutics is a pre-commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in patients with presbyopia. LENZ’s product candidate LNZ100 is a preservative-free, single-use, once-daily eye drop containing aceclidine. LNZ100 was evaluated in the registration-enabling Phase 3 CLARITY study as a potential therapy for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of August 8, 2025 for LNZ100. LENZ is committed to commercializing an ideal pharmaceutical presbyopia solution that enhances vision for “all eyes, all day”. LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit:



LENZ-Tx.com



.







Contacts:







Dan Chevallard





LENZ Therapeutics







IR@LENZ-Tx.com





