LENZ Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2025

LENZ Therapeutics announces participation in investor conferences to discuss its aceclidine-based eye drop for presbyopia.
Quiver AI Summary
LENZ Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focusing on an aceclidine-based eye drop for improving near vision in people with presbyopia, has announced its upcoming participation in several investor conferences. Management will present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on March 3, 2025, and will also engage in one-on-one meetings through March 5. Additionally, they will take part in a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on March 11. The company’s product candidate, LNZ100, is currently under FDA review with a target action date of August 8, 2025, after completing a Phase 3 study. LENZ is dedicated to offering a comprehensive solution for those affected by presbyopia, a condition impacting millions globally.
Potential Positives
- LENZ Therapeutics is focusing on the development of the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop for improving near vision in presbyopia, potentially filling a significant market need.
- The company is actively engaging with investors by participating in multiple healthcare conferences, enhancing visibility and interest in its upcoming product.
- The FDA has set a target action date of August 8, 2025, for the company’s product candidate LNZ100, indicating progress towards potential market approval.
- LENZ Therapeutics’ product candidate addresses a widespread condition affecting approximately 1.8 billion people globally, highlighting the potential market size and opportunity for the company.
Potential Negatives
- The company is still in a pre-commercial stage, which may raise concerns about its ability to successfully bring its product to market and generate revenue.
- The FDA's target action date for LNZ100 is more than six months away (August 8, 2025), indicating that the company's product is still uncertain and pending regulatory approval.
- The reliance on a single product (LNZ100) may pose a significant risk to the company's financial stability and market position if the product fails to gain approval or market traction.
FAQ
What is LENZ Therapeutics focusing on?
LENZ Therapeutics is developing an aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in people with presbyopia.
When will LENZ participate in investor conferences?
LENZ management will participate in the TD Cowen Conference on March 3-5, 2025, and the Leerink Partners Conference on March 11, 2025.
How can I access the investor conference webcast?
A live audio webcast of the TD Cowen presentation can be accessed on the LENZ Therapeutics website in the Investors & Media section.
What is LNZ100 and its significance?
LNZ100 is a preservative-free eye drop intended to treat presbyopia, impacting approximately 1.8 billion people worldwide.
What is the PDUFA action date for LNZ100?
The FDA has set a PDUFA target action date of August 8, 2025, for LNZ100.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$LENZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $LENZ stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PARADIGM BIOCAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 770,455 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,243,035
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 374,326 shares (+83.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,806,791
- ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC removed 346,772 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,011,307
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 225,604 shares (+24.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,513,187
- SAMSARA BIOCAPITAL, LLC removed 221,492 shares (-18.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,394,474
- STATE STREET CORP added 205,162 shares (+71.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,923,026
- PARKMAN HEALTHCARE PARTNERS LLC removed 139,357 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,023,236
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ or “LENZ” or the “Company”), a pre-commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in people with presbyopia, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
TD Cowen 45
th
Annual Health Care Conference (Boston, MA)
Management is scheduled to provide a corporate presentation at Monday, March 3
rd
, 2025 at 9:50am ET, and will participate in one-on-one meetings from Monday, March 3
rd
through Wednesday, March 5
th
, 2025.
Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL)
Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 11
th
at 2:20pm ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings.
A live audio webcast of the TD Cowen 45
th
Annual Health Care Conference presentation can be accessed
here
and on the LENZ Therapeutics website at
www.LENZ-tx.com
in the Investors & Media section. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 12 months following the event.
About LENZ Therapeutics
LENZ Therapeutics is a pre-commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in patients with presbyopia. LENZ’s product candidate LNZ100 is a preservative-free, single-use, once-daily eye drop containing aceclidine. LNZ100 was evaluated in the registration-enabling Phase 3 CLARITY study as a potential therapy for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of August 8, 2025 for LNZ100. LENZ is committed to commercializing an ideal pharmaceutical presbyopia solution that enhances vision for “all eyes, all day”. LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit:
LENZ-Tx.com
.
Contacts:
Dan Chevallard
LENZ Therapeutics
IR@LENZ-Tx.com
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.