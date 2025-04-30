LENZ Therapeutics to Host Webcast on First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Developments

LENZ Therapeutics will host a May 7 webcast to discuss Q1 2025 financial results and corporate updates.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing an aceclidine-based eye drop for improving near vision in people with presbyopia, announced it will host a webcast on May 7, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss its first quarter financial results and corporate developments. Participants can join via telephone or access the live webcast through the company's website. LENZ's product candidate, LNZ100, a preservative-free eye drop, is currently undergoing regulatory evaluation as a potential treatment for presbyopia, a condition affecting approximately 1.8 billion people globally. The FDA has set a target action date of August 8, 2025, for LNZ100. The company aims to provide an effective solution for enhancing vision throughout the day.

Potential Positives

LENZ Therapeutics is developing the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop for improving near vision in people with presbyopia, addressing a significant unmet need for approximately 1.8 billion people globally.

The FDA has set a target action date of August 8, 2025, for LNZ100, indicating the potential for regulatory approval and market entry within a defined timeframe.

The upcoming webcast provides an opportunity for stakeholders to gain insights into the company’s financial performance and corporate developments, enhancing transparency and investor engagement.

LNZ100 offers a preservative-free formulation in a single-use, once-daily application, which may appeal to consumers seeking convenient and effective treatment options.

Potential Negatives

The company is still in the pre-commercial stage, which may indicate a lack of established revenue streams and commercial sustainability.

The upcoming webcast will report on the first quarter 2025 financial results, suggesting the company may be facing challenges that need to be addressed in a public forum.

The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for their product LNZ100 is still over three months away, creating uncertainty regarding the product's future and market entry.

FAQ

What is LENZ Therapeutics focusing on?

LENZ Therapeutics is developing the first aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision for people with presbyopia.

When will LENZ Therapeutics host its next webcast?

The next webcast will be on Wednesday, May 7th, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

How can I participate in the LENZ Therapeutics conference call?

To participate, dial (800) 715-9871 for domestic calls or (646) 307-1963 for international calls, using code 8251197.

What is the status of LENZ's LNZ100 eye drop?

The FDA has assigned a PDUFA target action date of August 8, 2025, for the LNZ100 eye drop.

Where can I find more information about LENZ Therapeutics?

More information is available on their website at www.LENZ-tx.com in the Investors & Media section.

SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ or “LENZ” or the “Company”), a pre-commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in people with presbyopia, today announced it will host a webcast on Wednesday, May 7th, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. EDT to report its first quarter 2025 financial results and recent corporate highlights.





To participate in the conference call via telephone, dial (800) 715-9871 (Domestic) or (646) 307-1963 (International) and enter code 8251197. The live webcast can be accessed



here



and on the LENZ Therapeutics website at



www.LENZ-tx.com



in the Investors & Media section. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the event.







About LENZ Therapeutics







LENZ Therapeutics is a pre-commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in patients with presbyopia. LENZ’s product candidate LNZ100 is a preservative-free, single-use, once-daily eye drop containing aceclidine. LNZ100 was evaluated in the registration-enabling Phase 3 CLARITY study as a potential therapy for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of August 8, 2025 for LNZ100. LENZ is committed to commercializing an ideal pharmaceutical presbyopia solution that enhances vision for “all eyes, all day”. LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit:



LENZ-Tx.com



.







Contacts:







Dan Chevallard





LENZ Therapeutics







IR@LENZ-Tx.com





