LENZ THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $LENZ Reports Quarterly Earnings

LENZ THERAPEUTICS ($LENZ) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported earnings of -$0.46 per share, missing estimates of -$0.42 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

LENZ THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of LENZ THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LENZ THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LENZ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 09/26/2024

