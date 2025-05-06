LENZ Therapeutics Announces Participation in BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference

LENZ Therapeutics to present at BofA Securities Health Care Conference regarding aceclidine-based eye drop for presbyopia.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing the first aceclidine-based eye drops for improving near vision in people with presbyopia, announced that its management will engage in a fireside chat and hold one-on-one meetings at the BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference in Las Vegas on May 13, 2025. The company's product candidate, LNZ100, is a preservative-free, single-use eye drop that has completed a Phase 3 study and aims to address the vision needs of the 1.8 billion people affected by presbyopia worldwide. The FDA has set August 8, 2025, as the target action date for LNZ100's review. LENZ is committed to providing an effective solution for presbyopia and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Participation in a significant healthcare conference indicates company engagement with investors and stakeholders, enhancing visibility and credibility in the biopharmaceutical sector.

The upcoming FDA PDUFA target action date of August 8, 2025 for LNZ100 signifies a critical step towards potential market approval, which could lead to commercial opportunities.

LNZ100 is the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop aimed at improving near vision for presbyopia, positioning the company as an innovator in an area affecting a large population.

The completion of the Phase 3 CLARITY study demonstrates the company's commitment to developing a reliable treatment for presbyopia, reinforcing its focus on unmet medical needs.

The press release highlights that LENZ Therapeutics is still in a pre-commercial stage, indicating that they have not yet begun selling their product, which may raise concerns about the company's current revenue generation capabilities.

The mention of a specific PDUFA target action date of August 8, 2025, implies that the product's market availability is still uncertain until that date, potentially delaying revenue and impacting investor confidence.

As a pre-commercial biotechnology firm, LENZ may face significant regulatory and market entry risks that could hinder its ability to successfully launch and commercialize its product LNZ100.

What is LENZ Therapeutics known for?

LENZ Therapeutics is focused on developing the first aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in presbyopia patients.

When will LENZ participate in the BofA Securities Health Care Conference?

LENZ will participate in the conference from May 13-15, 2025, specifically on May 13 at 9:20 AM PDT.

How can I access the webcast of the conference presentation?

A live audio webcast will be available on the LENZ Therapeutics website in the Investors & Media section.

What is LNZ100?

LNZ100 is a preservative-free, single-use eye drop containing aceclidine, designed to enhance near vision for presbyopia.

When is the FDA decision date for LNZ100?

The FDA has set a PDUFA target action date of August 8, 2025, for LNZ100.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ or “LENZ” or the “Company”), a pre-commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in people with presbyopia, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings at the BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference taking place May 13- 15, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV.







Details of the event are as follows



:





Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025





Location: Encore Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada





Time: 9:20am PDT / 12:20pm EDT





A live audio webcast of the BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference presentation will be available



here



and on the LENZ Therapeutics website at



www.LENZ-tx.com



in the Investors & Media section. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 12 months following the event.







About LENZ Therapeutics







LENZ Therapeutics is a pre-commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in patients with presbyopia. LENZ’s product candidate LNZ100 is a preservative-free, single-use, once-daily eye drop containing aceclidine. LNZ100 was evaluated in the registration-enabling Phase 3 CLARITY study as a potential therapy for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of August 8, 2025 for LNZ100. LENZ is committed to commercializing an ideal pharmaceutical presbyopia solution that enhances vision for “all eyes, all day”. LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit:



LENZ-Tx.com



.







Contacts:







Dan Chevallard





LENZ Therapeutics







IR@LENZ-Tx.com





