BioTech
LENZ

LENZ Therapeutics And Arrotex Partner To Commercialize VIZZ In Australia And New Zealand

June 25, 2026 — 05:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (LENZ) has entered into an exclusive license and commercialization agreement with Arrotex Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd. to register and market VIZZ, its aceclidine ophthalmic solution for presbyopia in Australia and New Zealand.

Presbyopia is an age-related condition that reduces the eye's ability to focus on near objects, typically affecting adults over 40. Current options are limited to regarding glasses or contact lenses, making VIZZ a non-invasive alternative. Under the terms, LENZ will receive an upfront payment and a significant profit share of gross margin from product sales, while Arrotex gains exclusive commercialization rights in the region.

VIZZ, approved by the U.S. FDA in July 2025 and commercially available since October 2025, is the first aceclidine-based eye drop for presbyopia, offering patients a once-daily, non-invasive alternative to reading glasses.

LENZ CEO Eef Schimmelpennink emphasized that Arrotex represents the company's fifth ex-US commercialization partnership, underscoring its commitment to expanding global access to presbyopia therapy.

Arrotex Chairman Dennis Bastas noted the therapy's potential to provide "visual freedom from reading glasses" and improve quality of life for millions of adults. This agreement strengthens LENZ's international footprint and positions VIZZ for broader adoption across key global markets.

LENZ has traded between $5.56 and $50.40 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $5.58, down 2.96%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $5.61, up 0.72%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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