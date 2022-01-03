LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) investors are sitting on a loss of 17% if they invested a year ago

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 17%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 21%. Because LENSAR hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The share price has dropped 21% in three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

LENSAR isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year LENSAR saw its revenue grow by 19%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price is down 17% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:LNSR Earnings and Revenue Growth January 3rd 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 21% in the last year, LENSAR shareholders might be miffed that they lost 17%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 21% drop in the last three months. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for LENSAR you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

