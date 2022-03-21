LENSAR, Inc. (LNSR) Moves 13.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

LENSAR, Inc. (LNSR) shares soared 13.5% in the last trading session to close at $7.49. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 10% gain over the past four weeks.

LENSAR scored strong price increase on optimism surrounding the company’s recent announcement of fourth quarter 2021 results. For fourth quarter 2021, the company reported quarterly loss of 41 cents, representing a positive earnings surprise of 31.67%. The net revenue improved 35.5% year over year and also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.87%. Market is also upbeat about the company achieving a significant milestone of submitting the ALLY 510(k) application for its next-generation Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, which has been accepted by the FDA for substantive review.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.44 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +21.4%. Revenues are expected to be $8.91 million, up 26.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For LENSAR, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 12% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on LNSR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

LENSAR, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Another stock from the same industry, Alphatec (ATEC), closed the last trading session 2.2% higher at $11.18. Over the past month, ATEC has returned 7.3%.

For Alphatec , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -16% over the past month to -$0.29. This represents a change of -81.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Alphatec currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.