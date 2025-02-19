LENSAR, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

LENSAR will announce its Q4 and 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, followed by a conference call.

LENSAR, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, before the market opens. Following the release, the company's management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results and recent developments. Participants must register in advance to join the call, and the webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of LENSAR's website. The company specializes in advanced robotic laser solutions for cataract treatment, with its ALLY Robotic Cataract Laser System designed to improve surgical efficiency and outcomes through innovative technology and AI integration.

Potential Positives

Announcement of fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results indicates transparency and engagement with investors.

Management hosting a conference call and webcast demonstrates a commitment to communication with stakeholders.

Showcases LENSAR's innovative technology, the ALLY Robotic Cataract Laser System™, highlighting their focus on advanced solutions in the medical device sector.

Details on the capabilities of the ALLY system, including integration of AI and operational efficiencies, position LENSAR as a leader in transforming cataract surgery.

Potential Negatives

The company has not provided any preliminary financial performance indicators, which may lead to uncertainty regarding future earnings and financial health.

The timing of the earnings release, scheduled for a market open date, could indicate potential for negative reactions based on the results reported.

There is no specific mention of new product developments or innovations in the announcement, which might signify stagnation in growth or competitiveness in the market.

FAQ

When will LENSAR release its fourth quarter financial results?

LENSAR will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, before market open.

How can I join the LENSAR conference call?

To join LENSAR's conference call, complete the online registration process using the provided registration link in advance.

Where can I access the live webcast of the LENSAR results?

The live webcast can be accessed in the Investor Relations section under “Events & Presentations” on LENSAR's website.

What technology does LENSAR utilize for cataract treatment?

LENSAR focuses on advanced robotic laser solutions, including the ALLY Robotic Cataract Laser System and proprietary Streamline® software technology.

How long will the conference call replay be available?

The replay of the conference call will be available until March 20, 2025.

$LNSR Insider Trading Activity

$LNSR insiders have traded $LNSR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNSR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY M WINER has made 6 purchases buying 3,489 shares for an estimated $15,640 and 0 sales.

$LNSR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $LNSR stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENSAR, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNSR) (“LENSAR” or “the Company”), a global medical technology company focused on advanced robotic laser solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced that the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results will be released before market open on Thursday, February 27, 2025. LENSAR’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on Thursday, February 27, 2025 to discuss the financial results and recent corporate highlights.





To participate by telephone, please use this



registration link



. All participants must use the link to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. The live webcast can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.lensar.com. The call and webcast replay will be available until March 20, 2025.







About LENSAR







LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing, and marketing advanced systems for the treatment of cataracts and the management of astigmatism as an integral aspect of the procedure. LENSAR has developed its ALLY Robotic Cataract Laser System™ as a compact, highly ergonomic system utilizing an extremely fast dual-modality laser and integrating AI into proprietary imaging and software. ALLY is designed to transform premium cataract surgery by utilizing LENSAR’s advanced robotic technologies with the ability to perform the entire procedure in a sterile operating room or in-office surgical suite, delivering operational efficiencies and reduced overhead. ALLY includes LENSAR’s proprietary Streamline



®



software technology, designed to guide surgeons to achieve better outcomes.











Contacts:







Lee Roth / Cameron Radinovic









Thomas R. Staab, II, CFO





Burns McClellan for LENSAR











ir.contact@lensar.com









lroth@burnsmc.com



/



cradinovic@burnsmc.com









