Lenovo's Q4 profit growth of 512% beats estimates

HONG KONG, May 27 (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group 0992.HK, the biggest maker of personal computers, posted on Thursday a better-than-expected rise of 512% in fourth-quarter profit, helped by robust demand from those working from home as COVID-19 curbs persisted.

Profit for the quarter ended March 31 jumped to $260 million, above an average estimate of $204.7 million from seven analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Pei Li)

((Pei.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +852 64325868;))

