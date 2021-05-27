Lenovo's Q4 profit growth of 512% beats estimates

Contributor
Pei Li Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

China's Lenovo Group, the biggest maker of personal computers, posted on Thursday a better-than-expected rise of 512% in fourth-quarter profit, helped by robust demand from those working from home as COVID-19 curbs persisted.

HONG KONG, May 27 (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group 0992.HK, the biggest maker of personal computers, posted on Thursday a better-than-expected rise of 512% in fourth-quarter profit, helped by robust demand from those working from home as COVID-19 curbs persisted.

Profit for the quarter ended March 31 jumped to $260 million, above an average estimate of $204.7 million from seven analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Pei Li)

((Pei.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +852 64325868;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters