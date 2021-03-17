Lenovo's parent invests $237 mln in Chinese chipmaker Fullhan

Adds details and context on deal

March 17 (Reuters) - Legend Holdings 3396.HK, the parent of the world's biggest PC maker Lenovo 0992.HK, said it would buy a 15.9% stake in chipmaker Fullhan Microelectronics 300613.SZ for 1.54 billion yuan ($236.9 million) in a push to diversify its portfolio.

Legend's unit Dongfangqihui bought 12.8 million shares between Sept. 1 and March 17 from privately held Quick Talent Holdings, the company said on Wednesday, with the last round of transaction for a 5.2% stake yet to settle.

Most well-known for its ownership of Lenovo, Legend, for years has sought to diversify its portfolio beyond the computer sector, including finance and car rental industries. (https://reut.rs/3vthuZw)

By investing in Fullhan, the Chinese firm "is eyeing on the long-term development potential of the semiconductor track and pan-security field, which is expected to increase the return on investment income of the company's financial investment segment," Legend said.

($1 = 6.5009 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

