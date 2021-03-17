Lenovo's parent invests $237 mln in Chinese chipmaker Fullhan

Contributor
Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Legend Holdings, the parent of the world's biggest PC maker Lenovo, said it would buy a 15.9% stake in chipmaker Fullhan Microelectronics for 1.54 billion yuan ($236.9 million) in a push to diversify its portfolio.

Adds details and context on deal

March 17 (Reuters) - Legend Holdings 3396.HK, the parent of the world's biggest PC maker Lenovo 0992.HK, said it would buy a 15.9% stake in chipmaker Fullhan Microelectronics 300613.SZ for 1.54 billion yuan ($236.9 million) in a push to diversify its portfolio.

Legend's unit Dongfangqihui bought 12.8 million shares between Sept. 1 and March 17 from privately held Quick Talent Holdings, the company said on Wednesday, with the last round of transaction for a 5.2% stake yet to settle.

Most well-known for its ownership of Lenovo, Legend, for years has sought to diversify its portfolio beyond the computer sector, including finance and car rental industries. (https://reut.rs/3vthuZw)

By investing in Fullhan, the Chinese firm "is eyeing on the long-term development potential of the semiconductor track and pan-security field, which is expected to increase the return on investment income of the company's financial investment segment," Legend said.

($1 = 6.5009 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters