Lenovo's parent company invests $237 mln in Chinese chipmaker Fullhan

Legend Holdings, the parent of the world's biggest PC maker Lenovo, said it purchased about 12.8 million shares of Chinese chipmaker Fullhan Microelectronics for 1.54 billion yuan ($236.9 million).

The shares were bought between Sept. 1 and March 17 from privately held Quick Talent Holdings, Legend said.

($1 = 6.5009 Chinese yuan renminbi)

