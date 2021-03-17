Lenovo's parent company invests $237 mln in Chinese chipmaker Fullhan

March 17 (Reuters) - Legend Holdings 3396.HK, the parent of the world's biggest PC maker Lenovo 0992.HK, said it purchased about 12.8 million shares of Chinese chipmaker Fullhan Microelectronics 300613.SZ for 1.54 billion yuan ($236.9 million).

The shares were bought between Sept. 1 and March 17 from privately held Quick Talent Holdings, Legend said.

($1 = 6.5009 Chinese yuan renminbi)

