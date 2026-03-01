Lenovo Unveils Adaptive AI Devices And Lenovo Qira

(RTTNews) - At MWC 2026, Lenovo introduced a new generation of adaptive AI devices and concepts designed for professionals, creators, students, and gamers. The lineup featured breakthrough innovations including a modular AI PC concept, a glasses-free 3D laptop, a foldable gaming handheld, and the rollout of Lenovo Qira, its system-level Personal Ambient Intelligence.

Lenovo Qira will debut across more than 20 devices in the Yoga, IdeaPad, Legion, and ThinkPad families, supporting six languages across nine regions, with expansion planned to Motorola smartphones later in 2026.

The showcase also highlighted commercial updates such as AI-ready ThinkPad T-Series models with enhanced repairability, the ThinkPad X13 Detachable, and rugged ThinkTab X11, alongside consumer devices like the Yoga 9i Aura Edition, Idea Tab Pro Gen 2, and Legion gaming systems.

By combining adaptive hardware with unified AI integration, Lenovo underscored its vision of democratizing AI and delivering more connected, intuitive computing experiences across its ecosystem.

Lenovo Group Limited (0992.HK) shares were trading at HK$9.460, reflecting a decline of HK$0.270 or 2.77%.

