Lenovo third-quarter profit jumps 62%

China's Lenovo Group, the world's biggest maker of personal computers, reported a 62% rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday.

Profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 jumped to $640 million from $395 million in the same period a year earlier.

