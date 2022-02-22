Lenovo third-quarter profit jumps 62%

SHANGHAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group 0992.HK, the world's biggest maker of personal computers, reported a 62% rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday.

Profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 jumped to $640 million from $395 million in the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

