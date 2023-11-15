Lenovo sues rival PC maker Asus for US patent infringement

By Blake Brittain

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Personal-computer maker Lenovo 0992.HK sued Asus 2357.TW in California federal court on Wednesday, claiming its laptops infringe a variety of Lenovo patents.

Hong Kong-based Lenovo said in the lawsuit that Taiwan-based Asus' Zenbook laptops infringe four of its patents related to wireless communications, diagonal touchpad scrolling, and a hinge that allows a laptop to convert to a tablet configuration.

Representatives for Asus did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit. A Lenovo spokesperson said the company does not comment on pending litigation.

Lenovo, the world's largest PC maker, said the infringing technology was found in Asus' Zenbook Pro and Zenbook Flip 14 laptops. It requested an unspecified amount of money damages, including lost profits and royalties, as well as a court order permanently blocking the infringement.

The case is Lenovo (United States) v. Asustek Computer, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 5:23-cv-05892.

For Lenovo: Sean Cunningham, Clayton Thompson, Jake Zolotorev, Helena Kiepura, Daniel Valencia and Benjamin Yaghoubian of DLA Piper

For Asus: attorney information not yet available

