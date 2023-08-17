News & Insights

Lenovo revenue falls due to weak PC demand

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

August 17, 2023 — 12:11 am EDT

Written by Josh Ye for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group 0992.HK on Thursday posted a 24% fall in revenue for the April-June quarter, missing market expectations.

Revenue fell to $12.9 billion in the quarter from the same period last year, hit by a prolonged weakness in global demand for personal computers.

The result compared with a $13.84 billion average of seven analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

