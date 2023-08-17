Lenovo revenue falls due to weak PC demand

HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group 0992.HK on Thursday posted a 24% fall in revenue for the April-June quarter, missing market expectations.

Revenue fell to $12.9 billion in the quarter from the same period last year, hit by a prolonged weakness in global demand for personal computers.

The result compared with a $13.84 billion average of seven analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Josh Ye in Hong Kong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Josh.Ye@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.