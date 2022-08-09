Lenovo reports flat revenue growth, slowest in eight quarters, as demand wanes

Contributor
Josh Ye Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

China's Lenovo Group (0992.HK), the world's biggest maker of personal computers, reported flat quarterly revenue growth, narrowly beating market estimates, marking its slowest growth in eight quarters.

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group (0992.HK), the world's biggest maker of personal computers, reported flat quarterly revenue growth, narrowly beating market estimates, marking its slowest growth in eight quarters.

Total revenue was virtually flat at $16.96 billion for the quarter to end-June, slightly above an average Refinitiv estimate of $16.87 billion drawn from seven analysts. Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $516 million.

(Editing By Tom Hogue)

((tom.hogue@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters