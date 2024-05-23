Lenovo Q4 Profit Surges, Declares Dividend

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Chinese PC and mobile maker Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income more than doubled to $248 million from last year's $114 million.

Basic earnings per share surged to 2.02 US cents from 0.95 US cents a year ago.

Profit attributable to equity holders non-HKFRS was $218 million, compared to $284 million a year ago.

Group revenue increased nearly 10 percent year-on-year to $13.8 billion, with growth across all business groups.

Lenovo's Board of Directors declared a final dividend of 3.8 US cents or 30.0 HK cents per share for the fiscal year 2024.

Looking ahead, the company said it is optimistic about the outlook for the year ahead where it will continue to lead in AI, invest in innovation, and seize on the unprecedented opportunities presented by hybrid AI.

