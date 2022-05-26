Lenovo Q4 Profit Climbs; Declares Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chinese PC and mobile maker Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY.PK) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to equity holders climbed 58 percent to $412 million from last year's $260 million.

Basic earnings per share were 3.52 US cents, up from 2.19 US cents last year.

Group revenue grew 7 percent to $16.69 billion from $15.63 billion in the prior year.

Further, Lenovo said its Board of Directors declared a final dividend of 3.8 US cents or 30.0 HK cents per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

