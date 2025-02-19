Lenovo Q3 Results Climb, Sees Continued Profitability Ahead; Stock Up

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY.PK) were gaining more than 2 percent in Hong Kong trading as the Chinese PC and mobile maker reported Thursday significantly higher profit in its third quarter with strong revenue growth.

Looking ahead, Lenovo said it remains committed to driving growth through continued investment in hybrid AI innovation. With strong momentum demonstrated in the third quarter, the company said it is optimistic about sustaining its growth and profitability.

For the third quarter, net income surged 106 percent to $693 million from last year's $337 million. Earnings per share were 5.35 US cents, higher than prior year's 2.64 US cents.

Adjusted net income was $430 million, compared to $357 million last year.

Pre-tax income grew 10 percent to $517 million from prior year's $471 million.

Group revenue grew 20 percent to $18.80 billion from $15.72 billion a year ago.

In Hong Kong, Lenovo shares were trading at HK$12.840, up 2.07 percent.

