Lenovo Q3 profit tops expectations

China's Lenovo Group, the world's biggest maker of personal computers, posted on Wednesday a bigger-than-expected 53% rise in third-quarter profit, helped by robust demand from people working from home as COVID-19 restrictions persisted.

Net profit jumped to $395 million for the October-December quarter. That beat an average estimate of $293.7 million from eight analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue increased 22% to $17.25 billion.

