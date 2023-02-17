Markets

Lenovo Q3 Profit Down On Weak Revenues; Stock Down

February 17, 2023 — 12:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Chinese PC and mobile maker Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY.PK) reported Friday that its third-quarter net income attributable to equity holders declined 32 percent to $437 million from last year's $640 million.

Basic earnings per share dropped to 3.65 US cents from 5.50 US cents a year ago.

Net income, on non-HKFRS basis, was $447 million, down 31 percent from last year's $652 million.

Group revenue declined 24 percent to $15.27 billion from $20.13 billion a year ago.

Group revenue from non-PC businesses reached a high of 41 percent and profitability remained solid. Lenovo said its diversified growth engines of Solutions and Services Group and Infrastructure Solutions Group generated revenue growth of 23 percent and 48 percent, respectively.

In Hong Kong, Lenovo shares were trading at HK$6.80, down 3 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.