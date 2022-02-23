Lenovo Q3 Profit Climbs; Says On Track To Double Net Margin In Three Years

(RTTNews) - Chinese PC and mobile maker Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY.PK) reported Wednesday that third-quarter net income attributable to equity holders climbed 62 percent to $640 million from last year's $395 million. Earnings per share were 5.50 US cents, up from 3.31 US cents a year ago.

Pre-tax income was $855 million, up 45 percent from prior year's $591 million.

Group revenue was $20.13 billion, up 17 percent from $17.25 billion a year earlier.

Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang said, "With another record quarter, we delivered the 6th quarter of more than 50 percent net income year-on-year growth, and the first US$20 billion revenue quarter in our history. We remain on track to double both our net margin and R&D investment in three years from FY20/21 levels."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.