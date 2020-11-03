Lenovo Q2 Profit Surges; Sees Positive Outlook In H2 With Strong Demand - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chinese PC and mobile maker Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY.PK) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter net profit attributable to equity holders climbed 53 percent to $310 million from last year's $202 million. Earnings per share were 2.48 US cents, up from 1.62 US cents last year.

Pre-tax income climbed 52 percent from the prior year to $470 million.

Group revenue went up 7 percent to $14.5 billion from last year's $13.52 billion, with all businesses showing strong growth.

Further, Lenovo's Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of 6.6 HK cents per share.

Looking ahead, the company sees a positive outlook for the second half of the year, with the new global norm of work, learn and play from home driving long-term growth trends in device demand and cloud/infrastructure requirements.

The company said it sees significant future growth opportunities well exceeding analyst forecasts.

The company expects the total PC market to grow well beyond current analyst forecasts to closer to 300 million units in calendar year 2020, around 25 million more than the total available market last year.

Yuanqing Yang, Lenovo Chairman and CEO, said, "As the world continues to adjust to the 'new normal', we are confident in the longterm growth potential of both devices and cloud infrastructure."

