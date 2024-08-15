Lenovo Q1 Profit, Revenues Climb; Sees Significant Growth In AI Services; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY.PK) were gaining more than 2 percent in Hong Kong trading as the Chinese PC and mobile maker reported Thursday higher profit and revenues in its first quarter.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to equity holders climbed 38 percent to $243 million from last year's $177 million. Basic earnings per share were 1.99 US cents, up from 1.48 US cents in the prior year.

On a non-Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards basis, net income attributable was $315 million, compared to $191 million last year.

The company reported profitability improvements across all areas of the business and made significant progress in capturing hybrid AI opportunities.

Group revenue increased 20 percent to $15.45 billion from last year's $12.90 billion.

Going ahead, Lenovo said AI services are expected to grow almost twice as fast as the market in general to become the primary driver of the IT services market over the next few years.

In Hong Kong, Lenovo shares were trading at HK$10.360, up 2.4 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.