Lenovo profit beats expectations, helped by remote working trend

Pei Li Reuters
China's Lenovo Group, the world's biggest PC maker, posted a better than expected quarterly profit on Tuesday and said it is continuing to benefit from "new normal" remote working after COVID-19.

Lenovo reported a 53% jump in net profit for the quarter ended September to $310 million, beating an average $224 million estimate of eight analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue increased 7% to $14.5 billion.

