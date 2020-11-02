Lenovo profit beats expectations, helped by remote working trend

HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group 0992.HK, the world's biggest PC maker, posted a better than expected quarterly profit on Tuesday and said it is continuing to benefit from "new normal" remote working after COVID-19.

Lenovo reported a 53% jump in net profit for the quarter ended September to $310 million, beating an average $224 million estimate of eight analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue increased 7% to $14.5 billion.

(Reporting by Pei Li; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

