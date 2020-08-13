Lenovo profit beats expectations, helped by remote working trend

HONG KONG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group 0992.HK, the world's biggest PC maker, posted a better than expected quarterly profit on Thursday and said it is capturing opportunities emerging from remote working.

Lenovo reported a 31% jump in net profit for its first quarter ended June to $213 million, beating an average $107.48 million estimate of five analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue increased 7% to $13.3 billion.

(Reporting by Pei Li; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Pei.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +852 64325868;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.