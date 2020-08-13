Lenovo profit beats expectations, helped by remote working trend

Contributor
Pei Li Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

China's Lenovo Group, the world's biggest PC maker, posted a better than expected quarterly profit on Thursday and said it is capturing opportunities emerging from remote working.

HONG KONG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group 0992.HK, the world's biggest PC maker, posted a better than expected quarterly profit on Thursday and said it is capturing opportunities emerging from remote working.

Lenovo reported a 31% jump in net profit for its first quarter ended June to $213 million, beating an average $107.48 million estimate of five analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue increased 7% to $13.3 billion.

(Reporting by Pei Li; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Pei.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +852 64325868;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters