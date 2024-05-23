Lenovo Group Updates Compensation Committee Charter

Lenovo Group (HK:0992) has released an update.

Lenovo Group Limited has announced the amendment of its Compensation Committee terms, which were first adopted in 2005 and later revised in 2012 and 2024. The committee, primarily composed of independent non-executive directors, is tasked with overseeing executive compensation and will meet at least annually. The Committee operates with a mandate to maintain transparency and adherence to the Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

