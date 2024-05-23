News & Insights

Stocks

Lenovo Group Updates Compensation Committee Charter

May 23, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lenovo Group (HK:0992) has released an update.

Lenovo Group Limited has announced the amendment of its Compensation Committee terms, which were first adopted in 2005 and later revised in 2012 and 2024. The committee, primarily composed of independent non-executive directors, is tasked with overseeing executive compensation and will meet at least annually. The Committee operates with a mandate to maintain transparency and adherence to the Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

For further insights into HK:0992 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNVGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.