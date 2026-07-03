Lenovo Group Skyrockets 137% YTD: Time to Add the Stock?

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited LNVGY have rallied 137.2 % year to date, outperforming the industry, the sector, as well as the Zacks S&P 500 composite.



Lenovo Group is a global technology leader with a diversified portfolio spanning PCs, enterprise infrastructure and intelligent solutions. The company is well-positioned to benefit from the enterprise PC refresh cycle, growing adoption of AI-enabled devices and rising investments in AI infrastructure worldwide.

LNVGY vs Industry, Sector, S&P 500 YTD



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Shares of some of its peers like Dell Technologies DELL have lost 13% year to date and those of HP Inc. HPQ have lost 19.8% in the same time frame.

LNVGY Shares Are Affordable

The stock is undervalued compared with its industry. It is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales multiple of 0.36, lower than the industry average of 8.57 but higher than the median of 0.19 over five years. It has a Value Score of A.





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LNVGY is relatively cheap compared to Dell Technologies but a bit expensive compared to HP Inc.

The Case for Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group remains one of the world's largest PC manufacturers, but its transformation into a diversified technology company is strengthening its long-term growth profile. By expanding into higher-margin businesses such as AI infrastructure, hybrid cloud, enterprise services and AI-enabled devices, the company is reducing its dependence on the cyclical PC market while creating multiple avenues for sustainable earnings growth.



Its Intelligent Devices Group continues to serve as a strong cash generator, supported by commercial PC refresh cycles, premium product demand and the rapid adoption of AI PCs. Meanwhile, the Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) is emerging as a key growth engine, benefiting from robust demand for AI servers, data-center infrastructure and high-performance computing. Management noted that its AI server business has built a pipeline exceeding $21 billion, supporting confidence in sustained growth.



Lenovo is also strengthening its enterprise AI capabilities. Its Hybrid AI Advantage solutions, developed with NVIDIA, are accelerating enterprise AI adoption by enabling scalable, real-time AI inferencing across cloud and on-premise environments. In addition, the acquisition of Infinidat enhances Lenovo's position in high-end enterprise storage, broadening its infrastructure portfolio and creating further opportunities for revenue growth and margin expansion.



The company's diversified geographic footprint across Asia, Europe and the Americas reduces reliance on any single market while enabling it to serve multinational enterprises efficiently. Longstanding relationships with enterprise customers, governments and channel partners further strengthen its competitive position.



As Lenovo pursues its ambition of becoming a full-stack AI leader, it continues to invest aggressively in AI-driven innovation across Personal AI and Enterprise AI. Backed by disciplined cost management, healthy cash generation, a prudent balance sheet and consistent dividend payments, the company remains well-positioned to fund innovation while delivering sustainable long-term shareholder value.

Growth Projections for Lenovo

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 revenues indicates a 13% year-over-year increase, while that for earnings suggests a 20.5% year-over-year increase. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2028 revenues indicates an 11.2% year-over-year increase, while that for earnings suggests an increase of 19.2% year over year.



It has a Growth Score of A.

Optimistic Analyst Sentiment on LNVGY

The consensus estimate for fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings has moved 30.4% and 18.9% north, respectively, in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts' optimism.





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The consensus estimate for fiscal 2027 earnings of Dell Technologies has moved north in the past 30 days, while that for HP Inc.’s 2026 earnings witnessed no movement in the same time frame.

Parting Thoughts on LNVGY Shares

Lenovo Group offers a compelling investment case, supported by its leadership in the global PC market, rising AI-driven demand and improving profitability. Management aims to become a $100 billion company within two years through operational excellence and continued innovation in Personal AI and Enterprise AI. Its VGM Score of A further reinforces its growth appeal.



Given affordable valuation, solid growth projections and optimistic analyst sentiment, it’s time to add this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock to one’s portfolio. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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