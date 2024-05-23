News & Insights

Lenovo Group Refines Governance Committee Charter

May 23, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Lenovo Group (HK:0992) has released an update.

Lenovo Group has updated its Nomination and Governance Committee’s terms of reference, reflecting changes adopted by the board. The committee, primarily composed of independent non-executive directors, is responsible for key governance and nomination tasks and meets at least annually, with additional meetings as needed. The committee structure and procedures are designed to ensure compliance with corporate governance standards and to support effective board leadership and company management.

