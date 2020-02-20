Markets

Lenovo Group Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Lenovo Group Ltd (LNVGF.PK, LNVGY.PK) reported third quarter profit attributable to equity holders climbed 10.9 percent to $258 million from last year's $233 million.

Basic earnings per share for the third quarter were 2.07 US cents, up from 1.92 US cents last year.

Pre-tax income grew 11.4 percent from a year earlier to $390 million.

Lenovo's Group revenue in the third quarter reached $14.103 billion, up 0.5 percent from $14.035 billion a year ago.

