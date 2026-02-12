Markets

Lenovo Group Q3 Profit Down, Revenues Climb; Stock Down - Update

February 12, 2026 — 12:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - Tech firm Lenovo Group Ltd (LNVGF.PK, 0992.HK) reported Thursday lower profit in its third quarter, hurt by one-time charges, despite higher revenues.

In the third quarter, net income attributable to equity holders fell 21 percent to $546 million from last year's $693 million. Earnings per share dropped to 3.90 US cents from 5.35 US cents a year ago.

Adjusted net income was $589 million, compared to $435 million last year.

Group revenue climbed 18 percent to reach an all-time fiscal quarter high of $22.20 billion from prior year's $18.80 billion. Revenue from all business groups grew double-digit year-on-year.

